Are CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) closed at 0.17 up 13.80% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0207 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2439360 shares were traded. CWBR reached its highest trading level at $0.1947 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1380.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CohBar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.50 and its Current Ratio is at 28.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Petkevich Misha bought 167,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 96,175 led to the insider holds 407,609 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWBR has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2671.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWBR has traded an average of 326.59K shares per day and 171.92k over the past ten days. A total of 86.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CWBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.07.