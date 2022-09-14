Are Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Crown Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 97.37, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $100.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1248356 shares were traded. CCK reached its highest trading level at $97.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 446.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $110 from $150 previously.

On February 10, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $140.

On October 13, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $129.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2021, with a $129 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GOH HOCK HUAT, who serves as the President – Asia Pacific Div. of the company, sold 5,623 shares for $124.92 each. As a result, the insider received 702,448 and left with 43,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $130.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCK traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, CCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.11 and $7.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.49 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.