Are Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) closed at 6.51 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757705 shares were traded. STSA reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.42.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On June 22, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 2,922 shares for $5.42 per share. The transaction valued at 15,837 led to the insider holds 3,711,286 shares of the business.

COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 9,979 shares of STSA for $54,785 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 3,708,364 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,225 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,544 and bolstered with 3,698,385 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STSA has traded an average of 47.35K shares per day and 63.26k over the past ten days. A total of 31.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.43M. Insiders hold about 10.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 297.85k with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 355.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.83. EPS for the following year is $-1.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-2.38.