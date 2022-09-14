ARGO (Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) closed at 23.04 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $23.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369560 shares were traded. ARGO reached its highest trading level at $24.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on September 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $28.50 from $45.50 previously.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGO has reached a high of $61.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARGO has traded an average of 262.55K shares per day and 312.15k over the past ten days. A total of 34.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.01M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 399.71k with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 379.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARGO is 1.24, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $509.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $519M to a low estimate of $502.2M. As of the current estimate, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $470.3M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.97M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $524M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.