As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alcoa Corporation (AA) offers stability

The closing price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) was 50.29 for the day, down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $52.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4300375 shares were traded. AA reached its highest trading level at $52.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $68 to $82.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares for $75.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,133,761 led to the insider holds 54,730 shares of the business.

Elam Harden Sonya sold 1,317 shares of AA for $102,970 on Feb 18. The EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer now owns 33,484 shares after completing the transaction at $78.19 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Beerman Molly S., who serves as the Senior VP & Controller of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $64.53 each. As a result, the insider received 806,606 and left with 27,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alcoa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $98.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.53.

Shares Statistics:

AA traded an average of 5.85M shares per day over the past three months and 5.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 10.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, AA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $2.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.94 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $13.12 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.15B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $11.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.