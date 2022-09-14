As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) offers stability

The closing price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was 127.02 for the day, down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $129.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362820 shares were traded. TTWO reached its highest trading level at $129.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 218.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $135.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $141 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sheresky Michael sold 167 shares for $125.24 per share. The transaction valued at 20,915 led to the insider holds 62,042 shares of the business.

Emerson Daniel P sold 3,381 shares of TTWO for $420,028 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 92,191 shares after completing the transaction at $124.23 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Emerson Daniel P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $127.78 each. As a result, the insider received 399,298 and left with 95,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Take-Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $195.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.83.

Shares Statistics:

TTWO traded an average of 2.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.53M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.73 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $8.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.17 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $687.85M, an estimated increase of 65.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 88.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.