As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) offers stability

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed the day trading at 10.53 down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3524764 shares were traded. VIPS reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $10.30 previously.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.80 to $10.90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.60 to $7.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIPS traded about 5.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIPS traded about 5.98M shares per day. A total of 645.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 547.45M. Insiders hold about 1.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 17.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.6B, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, a decrease of -9.70% over than the figure of $-26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.27B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.04B and the low estimate is $15.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.