Box Inc. (BOX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) was 27.00 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016334 shares were traded. BOX reached its highest trading level at $27.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares for $26.86 per share. The transaction valued at 349,206 led to the insider holds 1,369,137 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of BOX for $396,357 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,382,137 shares after completing the transaction at $30.49 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Smith Dylan C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $26.45 each. As a result, the insider received 343,811 and left with 1,395,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $33.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.20.

Shares Statistics:

BOX traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.34M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 8.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $995.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.33M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.