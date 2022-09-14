CEQP (Crestwood Equity Partners LP): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) closed at 29.04 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $28.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4070224 shares were traded. CEQP reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CEQP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 225.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CapitalOne Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has reached a high of $32.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CEQP traded on average about 571.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CEQP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 12.75, compared to 4.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CEQP is 2.62, which was 2.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.60.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.