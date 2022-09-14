CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) was 18.77 for the day, down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $19.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163773 shares were traded. CNO reached its highest trading level at $19.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Sievert Frederick James sold 6,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 61,118 shares of the business.

Sievert Frederick James sold 3,000 shares of CNO for $61,260 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 67,118 shares after completing the transaction at $20.42 per share. On May 19, another insider, Foss David B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $19.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,587 and bolstered with 32,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNO has reached a high of $26.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.02.

Shares Statistics:

CNO traded an average of 890.30K shares per day over the past three months and 799.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.65% stake in the company. Shares short for CNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, CNO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 13.70% for CNO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $905.87M to a low estimate of $905.87M. As of the current estimate, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $878.41M, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of $-15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.