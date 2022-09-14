CNSP (CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) closed at 0.24 up 3.49% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0082 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216532 shares were traded. CNSP reached its highest trading level at $0.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2425.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Downs Christopher bought 5,000 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,702 led to the insider holds 151,500 shares of the business.

Downs Christopher bought 4,500 shares of CNSP for $5,192 on Nov 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 146,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSP has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4273.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNSP has traded an average of 529.25K shares per day and 263.16k over the past ten days. A total of 40.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.35, compared to 282.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.36.