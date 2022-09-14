Considering Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.16 in the most recent trading day, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at 1.26, up 8.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306992 shares were traded. ALLR reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4535.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 288.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 141.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.10M. Insiders hold about 19.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 30.35k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.45, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.86 and $-1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.86. EPS for the following year is $-1.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.02 and $-1.02.