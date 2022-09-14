Considering American International Group Inc. (AIG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) closed at 54.34 in the last session, down -3.87% from day before closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5155151 shares were traded. AIG reached its highest trading level at $55.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $64.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 19, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, bought 720,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 18,000,000 led to the insider holds 720,000 shares of the business.

Fato Luciana sold 17,000 shares of AIG for $918,170 on Aug 24. The EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs now owns 45,444 shares after completing the transaction at $54.01 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Repko John P, who serves as the EVP and Chief Info. Officer of the company, sold 7,646 shares for $61.88 each. As a result, the insider received 473,108 and left with 7,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $65.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIG traded on average about 4.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 790.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 759.28M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 8.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIG is 1.28, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.34B to a low estimate of $11.16B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.27B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.61B, up 229.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.2B and the low estimate is $47.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.