Considering Photronics Inc. (PLAB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $16.37 in the most recent trading day, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) closed at 15.74, down -3.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137679 shares were traded. PLAB reached its highest trading level at $16.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $19 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $16.47 per share. The transaction valued at 32,940 led to the insider holds 64,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $47,080 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 66,379 shares after completing the transaction at $23.54 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $19.08 each. As a result, the insider received 38,160 and left with 68,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $818M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $818.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.76M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890M and the low estimate is $865M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.