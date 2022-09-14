Considering Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.50 in the most recent trading day, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) closed at 0.54, up 7.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0399 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593531 shares were traded. SMTS reached its highest trading level at $0.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 16, 2018, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2018, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTS has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5891, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0329.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 170.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 268.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.19M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 197.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 328.69k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SMTS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.03 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $68M. As of the current estimate, Sierra Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.45M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.4M, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $-14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.01M, up 6.80% from the average estimate.