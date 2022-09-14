Considering The Wendy’s Company (WEN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) closed at 20.00 in the last session, down -3.33% from day before closing price of $20.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2318581 shares were traded. WEN reached its highest trading level at $20.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.91.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On April 18, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WEN traded on average about 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.57M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 6.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WEN is 0.50, which was 0.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 59.50% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $539.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.1M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $462.12M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.23M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $505M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.