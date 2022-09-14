CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed the day trading at 67.55 down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $69.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335350 shares were traded. CRSP reached its highest trading level at $68.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $88 from $99 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $66 to $60.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $98.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $98 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $66.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,671,084 led to the insider holds 290,279 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,897,747 on Jul 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 290,279 shares after completing the transaction at $75.91 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $61.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,539,862 and left with 290,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 341.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $124.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRSP traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRSP traded about 955.72k shares per day. A total of 77.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 10.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.88% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.89 and a low estimate of $-2.48, while EPS last year was $9.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.27, with high estimates of $-1.81 and low estimates of $-2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.19 and $-10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-9. EPS for the following year is $-7.57, with 25 analysts recommending between $-2.18 and $-13.32.