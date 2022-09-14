How is Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $1.12 in the most recent trading day, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed at 1.18, up 5.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306130 shares were traded. OTLK reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 11, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On May 16, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 16, 2019, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when TRENARY C RUSSELL III bought 19,925 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 21,120 led to the insider holds 54,925 shares of the business.

Dagnon Terry bought 10,000 shares of OTLK for $10,500 on Jun 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,173,058 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, HILZINGER KURT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,708 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,827 and bolstered with 273,117 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4011.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.73M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 26.45, compared to 10.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-0.23.