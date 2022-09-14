How is Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (NYSE: TKC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) closed at 3.26 in the last session, down -7.39% from day before closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1140850 shares were traded. TKC reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TKC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2552.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TKC traded on average about 619.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 690.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 873.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.19M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TKC is 0.30, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.52. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.