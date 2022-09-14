I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH).

The price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) closed at 8.93 in the last session, down -4.59% from day before closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592321 shares were traded. DRH reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Tennis William J sold 30,000 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 327,000 led to the insider holds 372,459 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRH traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.86M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DRH is 0.12, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $263.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.7M to a low estimate of $247.9M. As of the current estimate, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s year-ago sales were $110.69M, an estimated increase of 137.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $972.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.13M, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $965M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.