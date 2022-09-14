In spite of ServiceNow Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, ServiceNow Inc.’s stock clocked out at 452.38, down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $476.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-23.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1439734 shares were traded. NOW reached its highest trading level at $458.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $449.40.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $510.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $646.

On May 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $600.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on May 18, 2022, with a $600 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares for $423.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,797,732 led to the insider holds 32,400 shares of the business.

Mastantuono Gina sold 4,262 shares of NOW for $1,871,423 on Aug 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,262 shares after completing the transaction at $439.10 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, ELMER RUSSELL S, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 758 shares for $486.36 each. As a result, the insider received 368,661 and left with 9,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 499.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 462.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 520.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOW traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.