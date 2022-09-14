In spite of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THMO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) closed at 0.23 up 6.37% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057238 shares were traded. THMO reached its highest trading level at $0.2430 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2085.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 17, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5907.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THMO has traded an average of 3.00M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 31.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.04M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for THMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 786.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 169.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $5.6M. As of the current estimate, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.66M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.8M, an increase of 163.50% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.29M, up 153.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.3M and the low estimate is $27.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.