In the case of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), what’s next?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed the day trading at 22.73 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $23.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469926 shares were traded. GDS reached its highest trading level at $23.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $33 from $41 previously.

On August 25, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $65.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDS traded about 969.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDS traded about 788.77k shares per day. A total of 182.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.54M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.35, compared to 11.26M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.54. EPS for the following year is $-1.36, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.