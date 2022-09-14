Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed the day trading at 16.82 down -5.56% from the previous closing price of $17.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076840 shares were traded. ICPT reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 287.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On August 20, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICPT traded about 907.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICPT traded about 690.54k shares per day. A total of 41.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.74M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34.80% and a Short% of Float of 49.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-1.86, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.83, with high estimates of $12.96 and low estimates of $-1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.41 and $-5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $-3.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $-14.14.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $95.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102M to a low estimate of $90.1M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.58M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.69M, an increase of 31.10% over than the figure of $-0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $474M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.47M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.54M and the low estimate is $173.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.