Invest in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed at 21.12 in the last session, up 3.73% from day before closing price of $20.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178135 shares were traded. RAMP reached its highest trading level at $21.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when KOKICH CLARK M bought 10,500 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 210,210 led to the insider holds 78,921 shares of the business.

Howe Scott E sold 54,204 shares of RAMP for $1,647,968 on May 04. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 720,542 shares after completing the transaction at $30.40 per share. On May 03, another insider, Howe Scott E, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 55,000 shares for $30.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,699,635 and left with 720,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $58.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAMP traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 928.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.08M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.15M to a low estimate of $138.7M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.03M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747.44M and the low estimate is $663M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.