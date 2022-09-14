Investing in Medtronic plc (MDT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Medtronic plc’s stock clocked out at 90.32, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $92.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6780623 shares were traded. MDT reached its highest trading level at $91.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $85.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when PARKHILL KAREN L sold 682 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,020 led to the insider holds 34,946 shares of the business.

Surface Carol A sold 6,000 shares of MDT for $631,800 on Mar 11. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 28,502 shares after completing the transaction at $105.30 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, WHITE ROBERT JOHN, who serves as the EVP & Pres. Medical Surgical of the company, sold 7,218 shares for $102.04 each. As a result, the insider received 736,525 and left with 39,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $132.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDT traded 5.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 10.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.28, MDT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $5.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.24 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $7.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.34B to a low estimate of $7.1B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.69B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.31B and the low estimate is $32.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.