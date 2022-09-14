Is Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $23.00 in the most recent trading day, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) closed at 22.99, down -0.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013373 shares were traded. MAXN reached its highest trading level at $25.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $9 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $25.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 556.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.55M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 2.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.49 and a low estimate of $-1.75, while EPS last year was $-1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.32, with high estimates of $-1.06 and low estimates of $-1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.62 and $-5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.3. EPS for the following year is $-1.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-2.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $221.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.4M to a low estimate of $212.1M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $175.9M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.