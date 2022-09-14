Is this a Prime Time To acquire 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) stock

After closing at $6.78 in the most recent trading day, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) closed at 6.33, down -6.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315496 shares were traded. FLWS reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when ELMORE LEONARD J bought 1,000 shares for $13.82 per share. The transaction valued at 13,820 led to the insider holds 57,737 shares of the business.

Lightman Steven A sold 12,217 shares of FLWS for $429,550 on Nov 12. The President, GFGB now owns 48,102 shares after completing the transaction at $35.16 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, POPAT DINESH, who serves as the President, BloomNet, Inc. of the company, sold 981 shares for $34.59 each. As a result, the insider received 33,933 and left with 16,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $35.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 654.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 993.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.05M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 4.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $485.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $503.94M to a low estimate of $477.24M. As of the current estimate, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.98M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.