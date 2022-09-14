Is this a Prime Time To acquire Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock

The price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at 2.32 in the last session, down -4.92% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4044757 shares were traded. SVM reached its highest trading level at $2.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 12, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.25 to $4.35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4510, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1725.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SVM traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.36M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.8M and the low estimate is $183.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.