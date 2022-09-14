Is this a Prime Time To acquire Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) stock

The price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at 57.30 in the last session, down -2.25% from day before closing price of $58.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361713 shares were traded. ZION reached its highest trading level at $58.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.95.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZION’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Stewart Randy R sold 997 shares for $54.94 per share. The transaction valued at 54,771 led to the insider holds 8,138 shares of the business.

Young Mark Richard sold 3,443 shares of ZION for $202,366 on Aug 18. The Exec VP now owns 8,860 shares after completing the transaction at $58.78 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who serves as the Executive Vice President & of the company, sold 4,448 shares for $56.40 each. As a result, the insider received 250,881 and left with 21,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $75.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZION traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.02M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZION is 1.64, which was 1.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.52 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $798.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $837M to a low estimate of $751M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $707.27M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $828.69M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.