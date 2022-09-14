Is this a Prime Time To acquire Zymergen Inc. (ZY) stock

After closing at $2.82 in the most recent trading day, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) closed at 2.66, down -5.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215376 shares were traded. ZY reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Singh Enakshi sold 3,928 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,681 led to the insider holds 466,027 shares of the business.

Kim Mina sold 3,410 shares of ZY for $7,536 on Sep 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 298,427 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Serber Zachariah, who serves as the Chief Science Officer of the company, sold 3,268 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 7,222 and left with 2,551,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZY has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4548.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.51M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 5.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.78, while EPS last year was $-1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.69, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.47 and $-2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-2.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.87 and $-3.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Zymergen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.74M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.9M and the low estimate is $21.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 540.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.