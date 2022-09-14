Is Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) closed at 14.14 in the last session, down -3.55% from day before closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2775879 shares were traded. VIAV reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when SCRIVANICH LUKE M sold 11,130 shares for $13.81 per share. The transaction valued at 153,705 led to the insider holds 43,995 shares of the business.

Siebert Kevin Christopher sold 9,601 shares of VIAV for $136,238 on Aug 31. The SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 50,078 shares after completing the transaction at $14.19 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Staley Gary W, who serves as the SVP Global Sales NSE of the company, sold 7,757 shares for $14.19 each. As a result, the insider received 110,072 and left with 104,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viavi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 239.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIAV has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIAV traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 227.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VIAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 7.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $320.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $324M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.9M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.