Is Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $26.76 in the most recent trading day, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed at 23.43, down -12.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116263 shares were traded. ZUMZ reached its highest trading level at $25.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUMZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares for $41.78 per share. The transaction valued at 371,360 led to the insider holds 12,339 shares of the business.

Visser Chris K. sold 500 shares of ZUMZ for $21,000 on Mar 22. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 12,339 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kalen Holmes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $45.79 each. As a result, the insider received 91,580 and left with 5,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $55.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 389.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 687.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.64M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.67, compared to 2.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.95% and a Short% of Float of 23.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.64 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.