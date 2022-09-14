It’s an appealing income play to consider Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The price of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed at 5.30 in the last session, down -5.69% from day before closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10593427 shares were traded. CS reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CS traded on average about 13.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.59B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 13.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CS is 0.10, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.