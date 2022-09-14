It’s an appealing income play to consider First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

After closing at $2.95 in the most recent trading day, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed at 2.88, down -2.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163247 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $3.6390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $180.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7448, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.6376.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.63. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-3.25.