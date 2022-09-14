It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock

The closing price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) was 9.55 for the day, down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $9.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4528705 shares were traded. ETRN reached its highest trading level at $9.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $11.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.31.

Shares Statistics:

ETRN traded an average of 4.24M shares per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 433.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 15.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, ETRN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.