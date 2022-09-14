It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed the day trading at 13.35 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355968 shares were traded. PMVP reached its highest trading level at $13.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PMVP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $31.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PMVP traded about 935.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PMVP traded about 679.74k shares per day. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.23M. Shares short for PMVP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.34M with a Short Ratio of 13.98, compared to 12.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.47% and a Short% of Float of 39.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.54 and $-1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.69. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.64 and $-2.37.