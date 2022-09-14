Li Auto Inc. (LI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) closed the day trading at 26.80 up 2.84% from the previous closing price of $26.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16994980 shares were traded. LI reached its highest trading level at $28.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LI traded about 11.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LI traded about 7.66M shares per day. A total of 965.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 28.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.42M, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 80.70% over than the figure of $57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 88.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.91B and the low estimate is $9.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.