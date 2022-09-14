Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $3.07 in the most recent trading day, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at 2.99, down -2.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246365 shares were traded. NRDY reached its highest trading level at $3.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 when Cohn Charles K. bought 5,000,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 17,500,000 led to the insider holds 10,000,000 shares of the business.

LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN sold 5,000,000 shares of NRDY for $17,500,000 on Aug 20. The 10% Owner now owns 48,098 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,450 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 15,332 and left with 9,026,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $13.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7864.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.29M. Insiders hold about 13.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.59. EPS for the following year is $-0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-1.07.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $38.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.93M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.66M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222M and the low estimate is $199.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.