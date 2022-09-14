The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) was 44.11 for the day, down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $44.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5766126 shares were traded. BK reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $54 previously.

On April 27, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $51.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when GIBBONS THOMAS P sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 per share. The transaction valued at 5,794,240 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GIBBONS THOMAS P sold 105,062 shares of BK for $4,542,944 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 221,018 shares after completing the transaction at $43.24 per share. On May 10, another insider, Engle Bridget E., who serves as the Sr. Exec. Vice President of the company, sold 44,135 shares for $42.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,889,772 and left with 101,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $64.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.58.

Shares Statistics:

BK traded an average of 3.58M shares per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 810.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 806.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 7.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, BK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.27B to a low estimate of $4.13B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.04B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.12B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.93B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.95B and the low estimate is $16.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.