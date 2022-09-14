The name Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at 46.95 down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $48.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056022 shares were traded. FOUR reached its highest trading level at $48.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shift4 Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Isaacman Jared bought 27,728 shares for $31.60 per share. The transaction valued at 876,205 led to the insider holds 362,470 shares of the business.

Isaacman Jared bought 35,958 shares of FOUR for $1,739,758 on Mar 14. The Chairman & CEO now owns 334,742 shares after completing the transaction at $48.38 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Isaacman Jared, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 82,000 shares for $49.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,050,439 and bolstered with 204,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $87.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOUR has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 628.39k over the past ten days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.95M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 11.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.53% and a Short% of Float of 25.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $479.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $504.3M to a low estimate of $458.36M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 45.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.