The name Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed at 0.21 up 9.37% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280571 shares were traded. TENX reached its highest trading level at $0.2409 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1940.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2663, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6274.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TENX has traded an average of 251.90K shares per day and 213.8k over the past ten days. A total of 25.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 26.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 12.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.53.