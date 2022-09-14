The name Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at 26.45 down -15.17% from its previous closing price of $31.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231017 shares were traded. ZNTL reached its highest trading level at $29.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Bunker Kevin D. sold 5,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 95,000 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 5,000 shares of ZNTL for $150,000 on Jul 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Bunker Kevin D., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,290 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 98,721 and left with 105,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $87.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZNTL has traded an average of 658.44K shares per day and 613.47k over the past ten days. A total of 56.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.81M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.12% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.18, compared to 6.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 16.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.02 and a low estimate of $-1.32, while EPS last year was $-1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.2, with high estimates of $-1.01 and low estimates of $-1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.32 and $-5.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.88. EPS for the following year is $-4.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $-4.06 and $-5.52.