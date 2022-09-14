There is a good chance Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at 213.46 in the last session, down -4.43% from day before closing price of $223.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081420 shares were traded. CRL reached its highest trading level at $217.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On August 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $350 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when LaPlume Joseph W sold 200 shares for $226.13 per share. The transaction valued at 45,227 led to the insider holds 20,766 shares of the business.

MASSARO GEORGE sold 178 shares of CRL for $41,110 on May 09. The Director now owns 4,677 shares after completing the transaction at $230.96 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Smith David Ross, who serves as the Corporate Executive VP & CFO of the company, sold 8,965 shares for $282.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,532,921 and left with 25,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $460.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRL traded on average about 511.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.35M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.68, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.7 and $11.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $13.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.71 and $12.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.