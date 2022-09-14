There is a good chance eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $13.71 in the most recent trading day, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at 12.50, down -8.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039738 shares were traded. EXPI reached its highest trading level at $13.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 708 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 10,636 led to the insider holds 42,034,338 shares of the business.

Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 3,165 shares of EXPI for $47,791 on Aug 22. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 42,034,338 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Sanford Glenn Darrel, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $15.55 each. As a result, the insider received 139,929 and left with 42,034,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $55.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.48M. Insiders hold about 51.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.84, compared to 16.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.69% and a Short% of Float of 17.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.20% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $999.89M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 29.00% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.