There is a good chance Wipro Limited (WIT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) closed at 5.13 in the last session, down -3.02% from day before closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3743589 shares were traded. WIT reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIT traded on average about 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.47B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 11.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WIT is 0.01, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 383.70% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4B and the low estimate is $12.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.