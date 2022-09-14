There Is Still Room For Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) was 211.40 for the day, down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $222.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-10.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2359843 shares were traded. ISRG reached its highest trading level at $216.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $315.

On March 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $340.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 25, 2022, with a $340 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Johnson Amal M sold 6,375 shares for $210.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,343,584 led to the insider holds 11,224 shares of the business.

Ladd Amy L sold 600 shares of ISRG for $142,218 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 720 shares after completing the transaction at $237.03 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Johnson Amal M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,375 shares for $238.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,517,487 and left with 11,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $369.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 219.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 262.63.

Shares Statistics:

ISRG traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 355.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 3.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.62. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.71B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.