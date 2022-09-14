There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).

In the latest session, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) closed at 16.06 up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004488 shares were traded. STOK reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Nash Huw M. sold 3,800 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 87,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nash Huw M. sold 5,700 shares of STOK for $139,330 on Dec 01. The COO & CBO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Nash Huw M., who serves as the COO & CBO of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 47,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STOK has traded an average of 227.86K shares per day and 225.59k over the past ten days. A total of 39.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.95M. Shares short for STOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 23.44, compared to 5.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.91% and a Short% of Float of 26.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.62 and a low estimate of $-0.75, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.66 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.62 and $-2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.78. EPS for the following year is $-2.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $-2.55 and $-3.25.