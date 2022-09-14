There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed the day trading at 60.95 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $62.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379724 shares were traded. AXSM reached its highest trading level at $61.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $34.

On June 10, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $112.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $112 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when JEFFS ROGER bought 3,950 shares for $37.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,350 led to the insider holds 120,756 shares of the business.

Pizzie Nick bought 428 shares of AXSM for $14,968 on Nov 18. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 201 shares after completing the transaction at $34.97 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Pizzie Nick, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 527 shares for $35.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,708 and bolstered with 41,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 278.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 156.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $71.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXSM traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXSM traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 39.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.29M. Insiders hold about 20.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 5.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.36% and a Short% of Float of 19.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.84 and a low estimate of $-2.28, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.01, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.2. EPS for the following year is $-2.53, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $-8.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401M and the low estimate is $93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.