There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

The closing price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) was 12.24 for the day, down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $12.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241873 shares were traded. RLJ reached its highest trading level at $12.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLJ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 40,000 shares for $14.40 per share. The transaction valued at 576,000 led to the insider holds 62,674 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $16.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

RLJ traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.27M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.39, compared to 9.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, RLJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $346.3M to a low estimate of $276.6M. As of the current estimate, RLJ Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $183.03M, an estimated increase of 75.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.66M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.